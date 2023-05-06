DPMs, Cabinet Ministers congratulate Agong on birthday celebration

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof conveyed their congratulations and well wishes to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah in conjunction with His Majesty’s official birthday today.

Ahmad Zahid and Fadillah, in their respective Facebook posts, also prayed for the well-being of Al-Sultan Abdullah, Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and the royal family.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister, prayed that His Majesty reigns peacefully with sovereignty, a long life and always be blessed by Allah SWT.

“I also pray that Her Majesty Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and the royal family will be under the protection and grace of Allah and that His Majesty’s subjects will benefit from his wisdom,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fadillah, who is also the Plantation and Commodities Minister, prayed that Al-Sultan Abdullah and Raja Permaisuri Agong as well as the entire royal family will always be blessed by Allah.

“Dirgahayu Tuanku, Daulat Tuanku, Menjunjung Kasih Tuanku,” he said.

Meanwhile, Cabinet ministers also conveyed similar well wishes and congratulation to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong through their respective social media accounts, including Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil and Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Other ministers who congratulated Al-Sultan Abdullah on His Majesty’s birthday are the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs)) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar; Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zamry Abdul Kadir; Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi; Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad and Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Minister Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan; Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang and National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang also congratulated the King on His Majesty’s official birthday. -Bernama