Dr Adham: 732,322 individuals complete two doses Covid-19 vaccination

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 732,322 individuals have received both doses of their vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as of yesterday (May 14), according to Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

He said the figure was part of the 1,182,265 individuals who received the first dose, bringing the total number of first and second doses administered in the country to 1,914,587.

The five states that recorded the highest number of individuals who had completed both doses were Selangor with 99,797 people, followed by Kuala Lumpur (80,662), Johor (69,562), Sarawak (69,353) and Sabah (59,639), he said via his Twitter account.

As of yesterday, 41.70 percent or 10,122,529 individuals had registered for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, with Selangor recording the highest number of registrations at 2,606,455 people.

According to the immunisation programme, the implementation period of the first phase of vaccination, which began in February to April this year, involved 500,000 frontliners, including healthcare workers.

The second phase, from April to August, involves 9.4 million senior citizens, vulnerable groups and persons with disabilities while the third phase, scheduled for May this year to February 2022, involves individuals 18 years and above, citizens and non-citizens with a target of more than 13.7 million people. — Bernama