Dr M: GTA needs to win GE15 before thinking about PM candidate

KUALA LUMPUR: Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) has to win the 15th general election (GE15) before naming its prime ministerial candidate.

GTA pro-tem chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the matter was not a party priority for now.

“We don’t have a prime ministerial candidate. What’s the use of having one, if we lose, what are we going to do with the candidate? He won’t even be prime minister. Let’s wait till we win.

“At that time, (if we win) everyone who wins has a right to pick who will be prime minister,” he said during his campaign rounds with GTA candidate for Ampang, Dr Nurul Ashikin Mabahwi in a programme at Seri Nilam Apartments here yesterday.

His wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali along with GTA candidate for Shah Alam Rafique Rashid Ali were also present for the event.

Dr Mahathir, who is also Pejuang chairman, said GTA aims to win more than 112 seats to be able to form the government.

“This is our goal because according to the law, to form the government, you need to have more than 50 per cent of seats in the Dewan Rakyat,” he said.

GTA, a coalition of four political parties, Pejuang, Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra), Parti Barisan Jemaah Islamiah Se-Malaysia (Berjasa) and Parti Perikatan India Muslim Nasional (IMAN) along with a coalition of non-governmental organisations that form Gagasan Bangsa (GB), is contesting 121 parliamentary seats.

GTA candidates will be contesting under the Pejuang logo in GE15, with the exception of Kelantan, where they will be using the Putra logo. - Bernama