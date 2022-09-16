Dr M: GTA to move alone in GE15

SERDANG: Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) will move separately in the 15th General Election (GE15), said its sponsor chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said GTA will also not cooperate with any party involved in corruption or involved in establishing a government through the back door.

“We already have a coalition called Gerakan Tanah Air which comprises Malay political parties, several non-governmental organisations and individuals from academics and professionals who love the country.

“...and they want to be involved in politics to help the country return what it once was known, as a clean, efficient and trustworthy Asian Tiger,” he said at a press conference while attending the Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) women’s wing Pejuanita Convention in Seri Kembangan, near here today.

Dr Mahathir, who is also the chairman of Pejuang, said this when asked whether GTA will cooperate with Perikatan Nasional (PN) or Pakatan Harapan (PH) in GE15.

On Aug 30, Dr Mahathir said the GTA was open to discussing with Perikatan Nasional (PN) regarding cooperation for GE15.

Regarding GTA’s registration status with the Registrar of Societies (RoS), he said the matter is expected to be known next month.

“We are waiting for the RoS to decide whether GTA will be registered. So I hope it is not registered the day before the dissolution of the government so that we have time to prepare the GTA for GE15,” he said.

GTA submitted the application for the coalition’s logo and registration to the RoS on Sept 6. GTA comprises four parties, namely Pejuang, Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra), Barisan Jemaah Islamiah Se-Malaysia (Berjasa) and the Parti Perikatan India Muslim Nasional (Iman).

Asked if he is ready to become prime minister if GTA wins GE15, Dr Mahathir said so far he has not made any decision but said many parties are urging him to do so.

Commenting on the Budget 2023, the Langkawi member of Parliament said it needs to be approved before GE15 is held to avoid problems arising in the future because there is a possibility of changes in the budget policy if the current government loses GE15.

“We are facing the possibility of GE15 being held, so it is up to the government to decide whether they will approve the budget first before holding GE15 or hold GE15 before (approving) the budget. If GE15 is held before the budget, there will be many problems in the future,” he said. - Bernama