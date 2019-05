KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has congratulated the Malaysian media for stepping up 22 places to 123rd ranking in the 2019 World Press Freedom Index.

“In conjunction with #WorldPressFreedomDay, I take this opportunity to commend the Malaysian media on its improved ranking in the World Press Freedom Index.

“We jumped 22 places to be the top in South East Asia and 123rd in the world (out of 180 countries). Thank you and congratulations,” Dr Mahathir posted on his Facebook and Instagram account today.

He also uploaded three photographs of him being interviewed by the press and one photograph of him posing in front of the photographers.

According to the latest index released by Reporters Without Borders on April 18, Malaysia is at the top of the rankings among countries in the South East Asian region.

It is followed by Indonesia (124th), Philippines (134th), Thailand (136th), Myanmar (138th), Cambodia (143rd), Singapore (151st), Brunei (152nd), Laos (171st), and Vietnam (176th).

Meanwhile, Norway has been ranked in first place in the index, followed by Finland (2nd) and Sweden (3rd). - Bernama