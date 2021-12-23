Dr Mahathir discharged from IJN

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) was discharged today from the National Heart Institute (IJN) after spending more than a week there.

The Langkawi MP was discharged at 11.30am after undergoing a series of medical check-ups, the hospital said.

“Dr Mahathir underwent a series of medical investigations and was ready for discharge as planned,” the hospital said in a statement.

The Pejuang chairman, aged 96, was admitted to IJN on December 16 for a medical check-up and further observation.

Dr Mahathir has a history of illnesses relating to his heart. He had his first heart attack in 1989, when he was 64 years old.

Then in 2006, he had two more heart attacks and a year later, underwent a quadruple bypass surgery.