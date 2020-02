KUALA LUMPUR: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was seen leaving Istana Negara after having an audience, which lasted over an hour, with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, this evening.

The car carrying Dr Mahathir left the palace at 6.19pm with the leader waving and smiling to the members of the media who were waiting outside.

The Langkawi MP had earlier announced his resignations as prime minister and chairman of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu). - Bernama