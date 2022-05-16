Dr Mahathir reiterates it’s not suitable to hold GE15 soon

LANGKAWI: Langkawi MP, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad opined that it is still not suitable to hold the 15th general election (GE15) soon even though the total daily Covid-19 infections is seen as getting more under control now.

According to the former prime minister, precautionary measures should continue to be taken to prevent the outbreak from spreading leading to more infections in the country.

“We should be on the alert and remember the Sabah state election. At that time, the total cases (Covid-19 in the country) was low but when the Sabah election was held, the disease spreads rapidly.

“Covid-19 cases (now) appear to be dropping but we need to be alert like wearing face mask and not to gather in large number to trigger another spike,” he told reporters at the Langkawi Parliamentary Constituency Hari Raya Aidilfitri gathering here today.

Health director-general, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement today said the total cumulative Covid-19 cases in Malaysia now stands at 4,475,873 with 29,762 active cases. - Bernama