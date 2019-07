KUALA LUMPUR: The call by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) to Malay political parties to join Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) was a sincere one, said its president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Muhyiddin who is also Home Minister, said the statement by the chairman of the party was to strengthen unity among the Malays.

“The Malays are the biggest group (of people) in the country as the Prime Minister (Tun Dr Mahathir) said and they are now divided by their political parties.

“I see this call as timely and hopefully the other Malay leaders will welcome what the Prime Minister proposed. What he said was sincere,” he said today.

Muhyiddin was speaking at a press conference held after the Hari Raya Aidilfitri Open House organised by the Ministry of Federal Territories with members of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) at the Police Training Centre (Pulapol), Jalan Semarak here.

Also present were Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abd Samad and the Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador.

On July 5, Dr Mahathir invited all Malay political parties to join Bersatu in an effort to unite the Malays.

Meanwhile, Khalid said this was the first time the ministry had used a special allocation to organise a Hari Raya Open House for members of the PDRM. — Bernama