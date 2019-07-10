Dr Mahathir to answer questions on MAB on his birthday today

KUALA LUMPUR: The national carrier Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB)’s performance is one of key issues to be debated by MPs in the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

Based on the Dewan Rakyat order papers, Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed (PH-Jeli) is scheduled to ask the Prime Minister on measures taken by the government to restore MAB’s performance and how effective it has been thus far.

Mustapa’s question, to be raised during the oral question-and-answer session, is expected to be answered by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix), who celebrates his 94th birthday today.

Yesterday, Dr Mahathir said the government had received four offers from companies interested in taking over MAB, but no decision has been made on the offers yet as the government needs to carefully consider all the proposals.

Also expected to attract attention is the question from Awang Hashim (PAS-Pendang) to the Economic Affairs Minister on the impact on the Malaysian economy due to the risks of uncertainty in the global environment, especially between the United States and China.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting today is also expected to debate the Companies (Amendment) Bill 2019, aimed at making amendments to the Companies Act 2016. - Bernama