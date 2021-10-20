Dr Suhaini named recipient of 2021 Maulidur Rasul Premier Award

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Dr Suhaini Kadiman, president of Ibnu Sina Medical Charity Organisation of Malaysia (Papisma), was today named as the recipient of the 2021 Maulidur Rasul Premier Award. He received the award from the Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Nazrin Shah. (pix)

Dr Suhaini, 52, who is also the head of the Anesthesiology and Intensive Care Department of the National Heart Institute (IJN), received the award in a ceremony held at Istana Negara.

A native of Baru Pahat, Johor, Dr Suhaini, when met after the ceremony said that as a medical professional, his intention is to provide the best service to the community.

“Although the recent Covid-19 challenge has tested our patience and determination as frontline personnel, with the support of the community and all parties, we can overcome this challenge,” said Dr Suhaini, who has served the IJN for 21 years.

As for Papisma, Dr Suhaini said that, apart from mobilising the Covid-19 National Immunisation Programme, it also helped Malaysian families in terms of psychosocial and mental health in the national recovery phase.

Apart from him, six other individuals were also named as recipients of the Maulidur Rasul Award, including Datin Dr Paizah Ismail, who is a former member of the Fatwa Committee of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs, and former lecturer of the Department of Fiqh and Usul, Academy of Islamic Studies, Universiti Malaya.

Also receiving the award were Kedah Zakat Board chief executive officer, Syeikh Zakaria Othman, and Sarawak Hikmah chief executive officer, Alwi Morshidi.

Other recipients are Al-Ikhsan Sports Sdn Bhd founder, Ali Hassan Mohd Hassan; Pondok Spiritual OKU Muslim Welfare Organisation (Pondoku) founder and director, Mohd Zaini Mat Abas; and Tawau Quran and Fardu Ain Class (Kafa) former supervisor, Mohd Amin Nasir.

Also present was Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Idris Ahmad.

-Bernama