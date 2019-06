KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has conveyed her condolences to the family of former Indonesian first lady Ani Yudhoyono, who died today.

“Condolences to the family @SBYudhoyono and all the people of Indonesia on the passing of the former first lady Ani Yudhoyono. May you remain strong in facing this sad news,” she said in a post on her official Twitter account today.

Ani, 66, the wife of Indonesia’s sixth President, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY), died of leukaemia at the National University Hospital in Singapore at 11.50am.

She had been undergoing treatment at the hospital since February this year.

Dr Wan Azizah is away in Saudi Arabia leading the Malaysian delegation to the OIC Summit, which ends on Saturday.

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu also extended his condolences to the family of SBY.

“Just received the sad news that the wife of former Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono @SBYudhoyono, Ibu Ani Yudhoyono, has died.

“I extend my condolences to the family of Pak SBY. May you stay strong in facing this big test. Al-Fatihah,” he said in a Twitter posting. - Bernama