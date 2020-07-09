Drive-in cinemas now allowed to operate, but with SOPs in place: Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: For the first time, the government is allowing drive-in cinemas in the country, but its operations will be subjected to standard operating procedures (SOPs), Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Yaakob said.

The SOPs include patrons remaining in their vehicles while food and beverage purchases must be made online and collected via drive-thru, he said.

“Rela personnel will also be stationed to monitor patrons’ movements. The Communications and Multimedia Ministry, along with the Housing and Local Government Ministry will be going through the SOPs in detail for the reference of all operators,” he said in a statement today.

On Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) compliance, Ismail Sabri said the police detained and compounded 11 individuals for various RMCO-related violations, including not complying with SOPs.

He said 2,876 compliance teams, involving 13,545 personnel had inspected 3,804 supermarkets, 5,913 restaurants and also 1,316 hawkers, 1,247 factories, 3,767 banks dan 860 government offices.

Also checked were 1,184 land transport terminals, 267 water transport terminals and 122 air transport terminals, Ismail Sabri said.

As for Op Benteng, he said police mounted 66 roadblocks nationwide and inspected 39,407 vehicles as part of efforts to curb the entry of illegal immigrants, especially along rat trails.

From these roadblocks, police arrested 10 illegals for immigration offences.

On sanitisation works, Ismail Sabri said 18 operations were conducted yesterday, covering 13 zones and involving six states, including Sabah, Malacca and Terengganu.

Meanwhile, he said another 630 Malaysians returned home from Singapore, Indonesia, India, Nepal, Qatar, UAE, Hong Kong, Ethiopia, Brunei and Timor Leste yesterday.

Of those, 642 were made to undergo home quarantine while six more were brought to the hospital.

“The police also conducted 1,056 home quarantine checks and found that the SOPs were being strictly adhered to,” Ismail Sabri said.

The Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) had also inspected 46 construction sites of which six were found not to have been complying with the SOPs set.

Also yesterday, the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) conducted checks on 12 types of items at 838 business premises, including retailers, wholesalers and producers.

“Overall, supply is sufficient, easily available and can continue to meet the needs of the nation.

“KPDNHEP enforcement officers had also conducted 1,795 special inspections on SOP compliance, with 23 of them given advice for non-adherence,“ he said.

— Bernama