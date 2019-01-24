Driver of Toyota Vios in Penang Bridge incident released on police bail

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The driver of the Toyota Vios car who was involved in an accident with a Mazda CX-5 sports utility vehicle (SUV) driven by a student that plunged into the sea at Penang Bridge on Sunday, was released today on police bail.

Seberang Prai Centre district police chief, ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the Toyota Vios driver who surrendered himself at the district police headquarters here at 2am today was allowed bail at 6.45pm.

“The driver, a hairdresser, was released after police had taken his statement. At this stage, we are still waiting for the blood test and alcohol test reports of the driver,“ he said here today.

On allegations that both drivers were racing during the incident, Nik Ros Azhan said the matter was still under investigation by police.

Meanwhile, several family members of the driver were seen at the police headquarters before leaving with him.

The driver avoided talking to members of the media who were waiting for him since 4pm.

Moey Yun Peng, 20, who was driving the SUV, reportedly lost control of his vehicle which plunged into the sea after colliding with the Toyota Vios.

Efforts to remove Moey’s vehicle and body were hampered by strong undercurrents. The SUV with the victim still strapped to the driver’s seat was hauled up yesterday evening after more than 24 hours. — Bernama