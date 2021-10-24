Driving against traffic: Drunken engineer nabbed

PORT DICKSON: An engineer who drove a four-wheel-drive vehicle against the traffic flow before crashing into two other cars at KM26 of the Seremban-Port Dickson Highway, here, was detained early this morning.

Port Dickson district police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said test results showed that the 29-year-old man was drunk while behind the wheel.

He said 2.45 am incident involved three cars, namely the Ford Ranger driven by the suspect as well as a Proton Saga and a Toyota Vios.

“Following the crash, the 31-year-old driver of the Proton Saga car suffered a broken thigh and was sent to the Port Dickson Hospital for treatment .

“The 24-year-old driver of the Toyota Vios and his two passengers aged 23 and 25 escaped injuries,” he said in a statement.

Aidi Sham said the suspect who did not sustain any injury would be taken to the Seremban Magistrate’s Court later today for a remand order, adding that the case was being investigated under Section Section 44(1A) and Seksyen 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.-Bernama