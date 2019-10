PUTRAJAYA: Driving schools found to be involved in a scam to sell Public Services Vehicle (PSV) licences will be referred to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for investigations.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said these driving schools would also be shut down and their business licence revoked.

“There will be no compromise. Syndicates and drivers will also face the music,” he said.

Loke was commenting on a report on a English-language news website that e-hailing drivers were paying RM400 to RM800 for PSV licences without having to go through due process.

The syndicate’s “package” includes a “guarantee” that they will pass the medical exam and their vehicles’ annual inspection.