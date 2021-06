WE have watched many movies about robots going rogue and killing humans on their own. So far all accounts of artificial intelligence (AI) turning on their creators are fictitious but reports said it has happened in real life now.

The New Scientist reported that a rogue weaponised drone hunted down human targets and attacked them without any specific instructions.

According to a United Nation report, the incident took place in March 2020 in Libya.

Turkey was said to have deployed a STM Kargu-2 drone, according to the UN Security Council’s Panel of Experts on Libya report. The drone found and attacked Libya’s Haftar Armed Forces.

The report said logistics convoys and retreating forces were “hunted down and remotely engaged by lethal autonomous weapons systems such as the STM Kargu-2.

“The lethal autonomous weapons systems were programmed to attack targets without requiring data connectivity between the operator and the munition: in effect, a true ‘fire, forget and find’ capability.”