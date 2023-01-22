Drone monitoring: Kelantan RTD issues 40 traffic summonses

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Road Transport Department (RTD) issued 40 summonses to vehicle owners, for committing various traffic offences, following the implementation of drone monitoring yesterday.

Its director, Mohd Misuari Abdullah said the most common offences include overtaking on double lines, driving in the emergency lane and against the flow of traffic, exceeding the speed limit, and violating traffic lights.

“Kelantan RTD warns road users not to commit the offences as we also have ‘eyes in the air’ to spot any wrongdoings.

“One of the focus areas for drone surveillance is in areas where accident blackspots frequently occur, including the major state roads such as Kota Bharu-Kuala Krai-Gua Musang and Kota Bharu-Pasir Puteh-Jerteh, Terengganu,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Mohd Misuari said the use of the drone had uncovered many driver errors, successfully preventing accidents.

“Since the first day of Op Tahun Baharu Cina, Kelantan RTD has issued 726 summonses for traffic offences, including no driving licence, expired driving licence and no insurance coverage,“ he said. - Bernama