IPOH: The number of residents affected by floods in the Hilir Perak district and placed at the temporary flood evacuation centre reduced from 127 people last night to 69 people as at 9.30am today.

According to the Hilir Perak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat all the residents affected by the disaster were housed at Sekolah Kebangsaan Changkat Jong, Teluk Intan comprising 18 families.

“The floods in Kampung Batu 7 1/2; Kampung Batu 8 and Kampung Batu 9 was caused by heavy rain on Friday,” said a statement from the secretariat.

Meanwhile, the Social Welfare Department’s Disaster Info portal said the number of evacuees in the Kampar district remained the same as yesterday with 14 people from two families.

All victims from Kampung Cabang Dua, Kuala Dipang were placed at the community hall in Kampung Kuala Dipang. — Bernama