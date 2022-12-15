Drop in number of flood victims in Pahang, T’ganu, Johor

KUALA LUMPUR:The flood situation in five states showed positive signs as of this evening when the number of victims in Pahang, Terengganu. and Johor decreased while Perak and Kelantan remained the same.

In Pahang, the flood situation in the Bera district has fully recovered when all the last nine victims at the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kerayong were allowed to return to their homes today.

Pahang State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) secretariat informed that Pekan was the only district affected by the floods this evening, with 142 people from 36 families being housed at SK Sinar Mutiara in Sungai Miang.

In Terengganu, the number of evacuees dropped to 37 people from 19 families compared to 61 people from 13 families as of this morning, according to the state JBPN secretariat.

Currently, Kuala Terengganu is the only district affected when PPS SK Atas Tol was reopened to house all the victims in the evening, while the flood situation in Hulu Terengganu district recovered, with the closure of the last PPS at Balai Raya Kampung Kemat at 2 pm.

The flood victims in Johor dropped to 91 people as of 4 pm in contrast with 178 people in the morning following the closure of two PPS at Kota Tinggi district at 1 pm, namely Dewan Kampung Baru Sungai Mas and Dewan Muafakat Bandar Penawar.

Johor JBPN Secretariat said four more PPS are still open, namely three in Segamat at Balai Raya Kampung Batu Badak, Balai Raya Kampung Kuala Paya, and Dewan Komuniti Kampung Tasek while another at Sekolah Agama Pangkalan Batu in Mersing at 12.30 am involving three families.

In Kelantan, a total of 2,019 flood victims from 637 families from Pasir Mas district are taking shelter at seven PPS since this morning.

Kelantan JBPN Secretariat said 712 victims are being housed at SK Tok Deh, SK Kedai Tanjong (47 victims), SK Gual Periok (544), Masjid Mukim Padang Licin (69), PPS Putat Tujoh (157), SK Kubang Kual (256), and SK Sri Kiambang (234).

Perak JPBN Secretariat informed that 104 people from 25 families are placed in SMK Abd Rahman Talib near Hilir Perak; SK Padang Serai di Manjung; and Kampung Tersusun Teluk Memali public hall in Perak Tengah. - Bernama