Drought: Fire dept ready to face any eventuality

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) is ready to face any eventuality during the drought due to the current southwest monsoon phenomenon.

JBPM Fire and Rescue Operations Division director Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad said the department was ready with machinery capable of carrying up to 20,000 litres of water to put out fires.

“Most of the fires that are currently happening are in non-residential areas where there are no hydrants, so we are also prepared with a main pump module that can pump more water.

“JBPM also utilises technology to detect fire locations more easily and quickly through the help of satellite images and drones,“ he said when interviewed on the Selamat Pagi Malaysia programme broadcast live on Radio Televisyen Malaysia 1, today.

Nor Hisham said JBPM also collaborated with various other agencies such as the Department of Environment, the National Disaster Management Agency and the Department of Irrigation and Drainage.

“When there is a fire, people think only of firefighters. We forget that for every strategy, one cannot stand alone, and JBPM needs cooperation with other agencies,“ he said.

He said JBPM had also mobilised 345 volunteer fire brigades involving 14,000 members to be the eyes and ears of the department on the field to report fire incidents and advise the public, besides helping to put out fires.

“Besides that, the ‘Bomba Community’ programme has also been implemented with more than 2,400 teams nationwide to address the issue of garbage fires in areas near the city, suburbs and within the city,“ he said, adding that assistance from the public would make things easier and more efficient for the department. - Bernama