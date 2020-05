KUALA BERANG: The body of the last of three brothers who drowned in Sungai Terengganu near Kampung Kuala Telemong was recovered at 12.40pm today.

Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department director Md Hilman Abd Rashid said the body of Khalif Naim Mohd, 16, was found 170m from the location.

Earlier, the body of Umar Iskandar, 21, was recovered at 9.50am on the riverbed 100m from the location while that of Khairil Firdaus Mohd, 17, was found at 11.36am.

Khalif Naim was a Form Four student from Sekolah Menengah Imtiaz, Kuala Berang, and reported to have just finished memorising the whole Quran on March 10.

His older brother Khairil Firdaus was a Form Five student from Sekolah Agama Mahmudiah, Kuala Berang, while Umar Iskandar was a University Malaya student.

All victims were said to have gone to the river, which was only 200m from their house, at 6pm yesterday. - Bernama