SHAH ALAM: A drug processing “chef” and his accomplice who operated an on-demand mobile drug laboratory were nabbed by police at two separate locations on Monday.

Police learnt that the suspects, who have the know-how of producing drugs, also owned a complete set of drug-making equipment.

When an order is made by their clients, they would bundle their equipment and take it to a homestay premises and wait for a supply of the essential ingredients from another party before going to work.

The charges for their services was a cool RM15,000 each time.

Selangor police chief Commissioner Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin said yesterday that a joint operation between Ampang Jaya and Petaling Jaya police was launched on Monday before a raid was carried out at a double-storey terrace house at Taman Tun Abdul Razak in Ampang at about 9.15pm.

He said police arrested the suspected drug “chef” who is a 53-year-old used car dealer at the house.

Noor Azam said besides the drug-making paraphernalia found at the house, police also seized three cars, a luxury motorcycle and over RM200,000 worth of drugs including heroin from the suspect.

He said the arrest led police to the second suspect, a 49-year-old jobless man at Valencia, Sungai Buloh within the next two hours.

“Both suspects tested positive for drug abuse. Our investigations showed that they had been up to their activities for about six months. We are also on the lookout for those who supplied them with the ingredients they used to make the drugs. The success of this case was a result of a tip-off from the public,“ he said.

In a separate and unrelated case, earlier at 12.30pm at Bandar Puchong Jaya, police nabbed a 38-year-old unemployed man at an open carpark and found him in possession of over 5kg of ketamine worth RM229,000.

Noor Azam said the suspect, who was also found to be a drug user, had allegedly been dealing with narcotics for about nine months.