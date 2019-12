KUCHING: The teaching of mathematics and science in English in full to Year One pupils in Sarawak next year will not negate the importance of Bahasa Melayu as the national language.

Education director-general, Datuk Dr Amin Senin said it was to empower the pupils with English language proficiency.

He said a total of 1,048 primary schools in the state would undergo an education programme known as the Sarawak Dual Language Programme (DLP).

“The implementation of the Sarawak DLP will not negate the importance of Bahasa Melayu as the national language.

“We will continue to uphold Bahasa Melayu as the national language,“ he said when launching the implementation of the Sarawak DLP, here today.

Amin said the implementation was in line with the Malaysian Education Blueprint (PPPM) 2013-2025 to ensure that every student would be proficient in both Bahasa Melayu and English.

“I believe the Sarawak DLP will be able to bring about change in the mastery of science and mathematics.

“Everyone should be aware that most of the information, especially in science and technology, are available in English,“ he said.

Amin said implementation of the Sarawak DLP was also subject to the curriculum set by the Education Ministry.

“Therefore, there will be no difference between the science and mathematics syllabus taught in Sarawak primary schools and in other states. The only difference is the language used,“ he added.

The Sarawak DLP, the first to be implemented, could serve as a benchmark for other states which intend to implement the programme in the future. - Bernama