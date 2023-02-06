DVS: Halal certification by Jakim does not cover animal feed

PUTRAJAYA: The halal certification by the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) is focused on food for human consumption and does not cover animal feed, said the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS).

In a statement issued today, DVS said the halal logo cannot be used on labels for animal feed.

The statement was issued in response to an article by one Dr Saari of Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) on the halal status of poultry feed which went viral on WhatsApp.

According to DVS, the writing by ‘Dr Saari’ was over an issue that was highlighted in 2007 and Jakim had responded to the matter on June 20, 2016.

DVS said the production of poultry feed is subject to the Feed Act 2009 which regulates the quality of animal feed by controlling the importation, manufacture, sale and use of animal feed and animal feed additives.

This is to ensure the animal feed meets the nutritional needs of animals, does not harm the animals and is not contaminated so that the animals and animal products are safe for human consumption and for other uses, it said.- Bernama