KUALA LUMPUR: A e-hailing driver was killed after he was believed to have been involved in a fight in Taman Berjaya, Kajang, near here, yesterday.

The victim, in his 30s, was said to have gone to an establishment to meet a worker when a fight occurred between them in the incident at 3.30 pm.

Kajang district police chief, ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yusoff said the victim, who was injured, was confirmed dead by a medical officer at 3.50pm

‘’Following the incident, police detained six individuals, aged between 23 and 64, to help in investigation,’’ he said in a statement today.

He urged the public who had further information on the incident to contact the Investigation Officer on the case, namely, ASP Siti Sarah Aishah Saad at 016-4064202. — Bernama