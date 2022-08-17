e-placement system for MOH officers to open in mid-September: KJ

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) will open its e-placement systems, namely the e-Housemen, e-Dentist and e-Pharmacist, from mid-September this year to enable officers to make an online selection of placement upon receiving the offer of permanent appointment.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the officers would be notified about the opening of the e-placement systems one week in advance via email.

“The date for the officers to report for duty is set on Oct 17,” he said in a statement here today.

Khairy said 4,053 medical, dental and pharmacy officers who were offered a permanent appointment can download the offer letter from the Public Service Commission’s (SPA) Appointment Offer System (MySTP) portal from Aug 29.

He said the appointments of the officers comprising 3,215 medical officers, 438 dental officers and 400 pharmacy officers were the largest recruitment carried out since contractual appointments for the posts were introduced in 2016.

Khairy said apart from the creation of additional permanent posts this year, the government had also agreed to create at least 1,500 additional posts involving medical, dental and pharmacy officers every year from 2023 to 2025.

He said the government had also agreed that as many as 800 permanent posts of medical specialists and 70 posts of dental specialists be created at the MOH every year starting in 2023.

For the officers who were not appointed to permanent posts, their contractual appointments are still in force, and they can still re-apply for permanent appointments next year, he said.

He said those currently serving under compulsory service will be offered re-appointment on a contractual basis for another two years after the compulsory service contract ends for the purpose of continuity of service and will also have the opportunity to be re-appointed on a contractual basis for another four years to pursue specialist studies.

Last February, the MOH announced the Cabinet decision to create 4,186 permanent posts for 3,586 medical officers, 460 dental officers and 400 pharmacy officers. - Bernama