KUALA LUMPUR: Implementation of the RM30 e-wallet payment to eligible Malaysians, effective Jan 1 next year, is expected to be one of the highlights at today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting, which is the last day sitting for this term.

According to the Dewan Rakyat order papers posted on the Parliament website, Khairy Jamaluddin (BN-Rembau) is scheduled to raise the matter, particularly on the company selected to implement it, in the second question during the oral question-and-answer session to be answered by the Ministry of Finance.

Also expected to gain attention is a question by Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee (PH-Beluran) on non-compliance by civil servants in implementing policies of the new Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

Another question is scheduled by Chow Kon Yeow (PH-Tanjong) for the Housing and Local Government Ministry on the issue of plastic waste management sites in the states, whether discussions were made with the respective state governments before providing guidelines and recommendations on the matter.

The third meeting of the second term of Parliament was held since last Oct 7 and will be adjourned sine die for the next term. — Bernama