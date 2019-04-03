Earth hour: WWF-Malaysia enlightens on freshwater supply conservation

KUALA LUMPUR: WWF-Malaysia has organised an event each in Penang and Kedah, in conjunction with Earth Hour, the world’s largest grassroots movement for the environment.

This year, Earth Hour took on a localised effort of halting the loss of Malaysia’s rich biodiversity to safeguard freshwater supply in the northern region of Peninsular Malaysia.

Both events saw participants supporting the call for greater protection of the Ulu Muda Forest Complex, Kedah which provides crucial water supply of up to 96 per cent of Kedah’s freshwater needs; Penang (80 per cent); and, Perlis (40 per cent).

In Penang, WWF-Malaysia worked with the state government, Penang Island City Council and Gurney Paragon Mall to organise a Zumba and Night Yoga Event at Gurney Paragon Mal in Georgetown.

In Kedah, the organisation, together with the state government and Alor Star City Council hosted the inaugural Earth Hour Night Run at Aman Central, Alor Setar.

Kedah Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Dr Mahathir was among those who attended the event.

“We need to inspire a global commitment to stop and reverse the loss of nature with a New Deal for Nature and People,” said WWF-Malaysia executive director and chief executive officer, Sophia Lim.

All registration proceeds will be channelled to WWF-Malaysia’s conservation efforts. — Bernama