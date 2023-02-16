Earthquake: Anwar expresses M’sian solidarity to help Turkiye face difficult times

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed Malaysia’s solidarity as Turkiye’s friend during difficult times as well as its undivided commitment, especially in helping the Turkish people affected by the recent earthquake.

Anwar, in a statement attached with photographs of his meeting with Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara that were uploaded on Facebook tonight, said he also conveyed condolences from all Malaysians, in addition to stating the type of assistance that the Malaysian government has been working on.

“Together we pray that this sad incident passes quickly and Turkiye recovers,” he said before ending it with the hashtag #MalaysiaMADANI #Turkiye.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali in his meeting with Erdogan in Ankara today.

Also present were Malaysian Ambassador to Turkiye Sazali Mustafa Kamal and Foreign Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin.

On Feb 6, an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8 on the Ritcher scale hit southern Turkiye and Syria. As of Feb 13, the death toll in Turkiye was reported to have reached 31,644, with another 106,428 people injured, while in Syria, 5,329 have died and 14,500 injured.

As of yesterday, the Malaysian SAR team had successfully brought out 47 bodies from under the rubble and rescued a family of five. - Bernama