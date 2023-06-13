Ebara Precision Machinery sets up manufacturing facility in Penang

BATU KAWAN: Japan-based vacuum and planarisation technologies leader, Ebara Precision Machinery Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Ebara Malaysia) has set up its first manufacturing facility at the Batu Kawan Industrial Park.

Managing director, Takashi Sugiyama (pix) said the RM30.4 million facility will offer value-added products and quality services to meet the growing demand for various precision needs, mainly from the semiconductor, light-emitting diode and electronic industries.

“It will also facilitate sales and marketing, assembly, servicing and support for Ebara’s dry vacuum pumps as well as other related activities,“ he told reporters at the grand opening ceremony of the facility, officiated by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow here, today.

Sugiyama said the new facility will create up to 60 jobs to support the ecosystem, adding that the facility is strategically located within close proximity to suppliers and customers here.

“We hope to engage with and maintain good relationships with high-potential Malaysian customers,“ he added.

Meanwhile, Chow said that Penang emerged as the second-highest contributor to the county’s total approved manufacturing investments at RM3.3 billion, during the first quarter of 2023.

“The investments comprised 35 manufacturing projects which are estimated to create 2,217 new jobs in the state.

“The commendable performance is a testament to our competitive edge, offering a competent platform for the industry players like Ebara to participate and thrive,“ he added.

Incorporated in January 2001, Ebara Malaysia is a subsidiary of Japan’s EBARA Corporation, in charge of marketing and servicing of EBARA pumps and related equipment in Malaysia and Brunei. -Bernama