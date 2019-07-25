EC apologises to students over food poisoning incident

GEORGE TOWN: The Election Commission (EC) today apologised to Balik Pulau Polytechnic students here who had food poisoning after attending a programme organised by the commission yesterday.

Its chairman Azhar Azizan Harun in a statement, expressed his regret and sympathy to the students and thanked all those involved in handling the incident.

“The EC was informed that investigation has been initiated by the Penang Health Department to identify the cause of the incident,“ he said.

Azhar said the EC had appointed a local food supplier to provide lunch for students, teaching staff and EC personnel for yesterday’s programme.

“Based on information received from Balik Pulau Hospital, a total of 85 students have been diagnosed with food poisoning and 84 of them received outpatient treatment while one student was admitted to the ward for further treatment,“ he said.

Azhar advised all students and teachers involved to seek medical assistance if they still feel unwell and showed signs of food poisoning.

He said the EC through the Election Academy had organised the Voters’ Education Programme, which involved 207 students, to create awareness on the electoral process in Malaysia. — Bernama