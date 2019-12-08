EC chief denies discussing Rafizi’s case with AG

KUALA LUMPUR: Election Commission (EC) chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun (pix) said he had never held discussions with the Attorney-General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas or any officers from AG’s Chambers regarding PKR vice-president Mohd Rafizi Ramli’s case or appeal.

Azhar explained that the only case that he had discussed with Thomas in recent times was that of Tian Chua, where the Election Commission (EC) was a party to the case and therefore had a direct interest in the matter.

“I had, in my official capacity, sought advice from Tan Sri Tommy Thomas on whether or not to file an appeal against the decision of the High Court in that case.

“I wish to put on record that I had not discussed Rafizi’s case or appeal with Tan Sri Tommy Thomas or any officers from the Attorney-General Chambers that led him to decide to withdraw the said appeal and I would institute disciplinary proceedings against any of my officers in influencing Tan Sri Tommy Thomas in his decision-making process,” he said in a statement issued today.

Azhar was referring to news portal’s report entitled ‘AG says appeal against Rafizi’s acquital done without his knowledge’ which among others implied that the AG after discussions with the EC Chairman had decided that the prosecution would not be appealing and the decision was conveyed to the relevant officers.

The news portal’s report which was quoted by numerous news portals and newspapers was referring to the appeal filed against the Shah Alam High Court’s decision to acquit Rafizi for allegedly exposing confidential banking details relating to the National Feedlot Corporation (NFC).

Azhar said he has been a staunch advocate of the doctrine of separation of powers and is always conscious of the purviews and jurisdictions of the various institutions and agencies of governance. - Bernama