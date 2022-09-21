EC has power to postpone polling process at flooded areas: Report

PETALING JAYA: The Election Commission (EC) has the power to postpone the polling process at voting centres affected by flooding if an election is held during the monsoon season, Utusan Malaysia reports.

“If flood levels rise when polling is ongoing, the EC can decide to move the process to another day,“ he was quoted as saying by Utusan Malaysia yesterday.

He also added that holding a general election during the monsoon season would cost the government 10 per cent more than usual in conducting polls.

The EC had estimated that the 15th general election (GE15) is expected to cost around RM1 billion, double the RM500 million spent to conduct the polls in 2018.