EC meeting today to set dates for Pulai, Simpang Jeram by-elections

KUALA LUMPUR: The Election Commission (EC) will hold a special meeting today to fix the key dates for the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections in Johor.

EC chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh will chair the meeting, which will begin at 10 am at Menara SPR in Putrajaya.

Among the matters to be discussed are the dates for writ of election, nomination and polling, the electoral rolls to be used and other preparations for the by-elections.

EC is scheduled to hold a press conference after the meeting.

On July 25, EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said the meeting was called following the casual vacancies created in the Pulai parliamentary seat and Simpang Jeram state constituency by the death of incumbent representative Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub on July 23.

Salahuddin, 61, who was Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister, died at Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah in Alor Setar after undergoing surgery for brain haemorrhage. - Bernama