KUALA LUMPUR: Eco World Development Group Bhd (EcoWorld) has confirmed that there was “a localised failure of a slab” at the Bukit Bintang City Centre (BBCC) on Friday.

The incident occurred at 8.23pm on Jan 25 at the BBCC, which was once the site of the infamous Pudu Jail.

There were no injuries to anyone or damage to any property, said the developer.

“The relevant authorities were informed and investigations to identify the root cause of the incident were undertaken immediately.

“In the meantime, the affected area was cordoned off whilst works continued as normal on other parts of the site which were not affected by the incident.

“On Jan 28, BBCC received the go ahead from the Department of Occupational Safety & Health to proceed with clearing of the area today (Jan 29),“ EcoWorld said.

On Monday, a spokesperson from the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department said they were not alerted to the incident on Friday.

“There was no report relating to the incident and we were not informed about any victims involved in the incident too,“ he said.

Pictures of the collapsed slab have been circulating on social media.