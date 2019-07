DUNGUN: The East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project will be relaunched by Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook at the Dungun Tunnel site, Rimba Bandar Bukit Bauk, here today.

The event, scheduled for 11am, will be attended by Terengganu Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

Loke was previously reported to have said ECRL’s relaunch today would create a larger function and scope for local companies to play in the project.

The project was 15% completed when it was put on hold since July last year and the government’s renegotiation with the developer has managed to reduce the cost of the project’s Phase I and II to RM44 billion from the original cost of RM65.5 billion.

The ECRL new route is also shorter by 40km, reducing its total length from 688km to 648km and will start from Kota Baru before running through Mentakab, Jelebu, Kuala Kelawang, Bangi / Kajang, Putrajaya and ends at Port Klang. - Bernama