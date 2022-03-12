Education Minister urged to also focus on early childhood education

TASEK GELUGOR: Kindergarten operators in Penang hope early childhood education will also be given focus by the newly appointed Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek (pix) in helming the ministry.

The founder of a private kindergarten, Tadika Khalifah Intelek, Rohani Abdul Ghani said this segment was not given much attention before and this hampered the ability of the industry to scout for talents and sow the creative culture among children.

“We have high hopes for the new Minister of Education to prioritise early education for children aged six and below.

“I am confident in her abilities as a lawyer, apart from her being active in championing issues on women and children,” she told Bernama when met at the Penang Children’s Festival 2022 at the Perda Convention Centre today.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced the appointment of Fadhlina, who is PKR Wanita Leader and Nibong Tebal Member of Parliament as Minister of Education.

Meanwhile, the Penang Children’s Festival 2022, organised by Tadika Khalifah Intelek in collaboration with Kolej Universiti Antarabangsa MAIWP (UCMI), involved the participation of more than 3,000 children.

According to Rohani, themed ‘The Power of Children’, the festival was organised to provide a platform for children to meet, play and develop socially, emotionally and physically. - Bernama