KLUANG: The Education Ministry wants greater cross-cultural exposure among students in schools and varsities to forge better multiracial harmony.

Its minister Dr Maszlee Malik (pix) said these activities, if included in the curricula, would result in greater understanding on living together.

“To me what is more important is appreciating each other. Through curricular activities, common activities, it will bring us closer.

“We do not want this to be just in theory but practised so that we understand the true meaning of living together,” he said yesterday.

The Simpang Renggam MP was commenting on a statement by Malaysian Youth Council president Jufitri Joha on Friday that the Islamic education subject only focused on Islam.

Jufitri said exposure on other religions was also necessary for better multiracial harmony. — Bernama