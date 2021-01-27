Education TV as complementary initiative to assist students in PdPR

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27: The government’s move to revive a special Education TV channel will provide an additional medium for students to access learning materials under Home-based Teaching and Learning (PdPR) method.

Currently, Education TV broadcasts for 11 hours a day, which is two hours on Okey TV, four hours on Astro Tutor TV and five hours on NTV7, to assist students who do not have internet access or suitable devices to follow the PdPR method.

Commenting on the slots of the current Education TV, a housewife, Asnidar Shafie, 48, said students should seize the opportunity to gain knowledge so that they are not left behind, especially during the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“But, parents should not panic if their children missed the desired Education TV slots because they are repeated so it is worthwhile learning from this medium. If PdPR complemented with Education TV is closely followed for up to a year, the outcome would be the same as pupils and students in face-to-face classes.

“What is important, is the willingness of parents to give children the opportunity and time to adapt to the content available so that they do not get bored quickly,“ she told Bernama here today.

In fact, her two children, Afrina Asma ‘Alhannah Azhan, 17, who is attending Yayasan Saad College in Melaka and Ahmad Aqmarul Harraz Azhan, 14, a Foundation 2 student at GENIUS College @ Pintar Negara Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) Raja Melewar Campus, Seremban are also following Education TV slots whenever it is available.

“In the last school holidays and during the first MCO, my two children were always in front of the TV to follow the slots because they had been trained from the beginning.

“However, when schools starts, PdPR online with their teachers is their priority so I started arranging their daily schedule so that they do not overlap each other,“ she said, suggesting that Education TV slots should also be broadcast at night.

In addition, she said, her two children follow the same syllabus so it was not make it difficult for her to arrange the schedule.

“The choice is based on the relevant subjects and syllabus and in fact, the schedule provided by the Ministry of Education (MOE) is good enough even for those with many children as there will be no duplication,“ said Asnidar who lives in Bukit Antarabangsa, Hulu Kelang, here .

Similarly, Nahdatul Asyikeen Mohammad, 35, who described learning through the Education TV as more effective than conducting online lessons through WhatsApp or Telegram application.

“The explanation given is quite clear and is the same as the teacher teaching in the classroom. They not only learn but there are also question and answer sessions and they conduct experiments so that they understand faster compared to the method of giving school work through WhatsApp or Telegram application,” said Nahdatul who lives in Olak Lempit, Banting, near here.

Nahdatul who runs an online business said her two sons, Izz Haiqal Qusyairy Mohd Zailani, 10, Muhammad Zafran Amsyar Mohd Zailani, 8, and daughter, Nur Sabrina Natasha Mohd Shahrizad, 17, were more comfortable concentrating to Education TV slot sessions.

“Usually, when my children are not having PdPR sessions with their teachers, they will make full use of the free time to watch the lessons on the Education TV.

“As a mother, I also need to be sensitive to the schedule provided by MOE so as not to overlook them,“ said Nahdatul, who suggested that the Education TV slot has its own channel so that the PdPR conducted is more focused for all levels of students.

Meanwhile, Zaliyatunnur Awang Kechik, 36, who is a teacher at Sekolah Kebangsaan Beruas, Perak took the approach of sharing the Education TV slot schedule with her WhatsApp student group.

“It is an additional note for them, at least, they have a choice so as not to miss following the syllabus provided.

“Usually, I will create my own video content according to the Education Curriculum Standard Document (DSKP) as well as to hold a Google Meet session once every two weeks,“ she said.

As a result, she said, the Education TV slot is a very good effort as a value add because through TV the needs of all levels can be met.

“Although it is not able to have two-way interaction, TV is the most suitable medium for basic knowledge.

“However, MOE needs to actively promote it because my observations found not many parents are aware of it,” she said and proposed that Education TV should be aired ‘live’ by featuring experts from among teachers.- Bernama