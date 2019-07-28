Education vital in shaping youth to meet nation’s aspirations: Aminuddin

SEREMBAN: Education plays a key role in shaping the young generation to meet the nation’s aspirations and needs, says Negri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix).

He said in today’s world where the population faced crisis of value and moral dilemma, the government realised that urgent and proactive measures should be implemented by emphasising a balanced education that focused on academic, personality and co-curricular aspects.

He said educators should translate that national education policy effectively.

“The success of teachers in translating national education policy will not only build the country but also create a nation with high integrity.

“The vision stipulated in the National Education Policy 2012–2025 must be followed by sophisticated, robust and good workforce,” he said when officiating of the Sekolah Kebangsaan Senawang 3 and closing of the Bacathon programme here today.

Aminuddin said apart from teachers, parents should also play a role in instilling the discipline and personality of the students apart from keeping up with academic achievement and co-curricular activities.

“Parents should ensure that learning in the school will continue at home by monitoring their children.

“The success of the children is driven by the motivation from their parents, apart from teachers and schools,” he said. — Bernama