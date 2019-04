IPOH: The educational enforcement period on the smoking ban at eateries has been extended until the end of the year to enhance public awareness and knowledge on the matter, said Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye.

He said most eateries in the urban areas had adhered to the smoking ban, but not in the rural villages.

“The response to the smoking ban at eateries is good, including from restaurant operators, but knowledge on the smoking ban among the rural community is still poor,” he told reporters after launching a blood-donation campaign and People’s Wellbeing Day in Kampung Baru, Gunung Rapat here today.

The ministry had given a six-month grace period until this July for the enforcement of the smoking ban at eateries. This is to educate the public on the new regulation.

Last Wednesday, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the educational period for the smoking ban was extended to give ample time for cigarette smokers to learn about the dangers of their habit and places where they are not allowed to smoke.

Lee, who is Gopeng Member of Parliament, said the smoking ban at eateries will be fully enforced on Jan 1 next year.

He said the enforcement of the smoking ban was not intended to inconvenience or penalise cigarette smokers, but to provide an opportunity for them to quit the habit.

He said the government spent more on the cost of treating patients with smoking-related diseases than the revenue it earned from the tobacco industry.

“The amount of revenue collected is between RM4 billion and RM5 billion, but the cost of treating smoking-related diseases is more than RM16 billion a year,” he added. — Bernama