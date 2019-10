KUALA LUMPUR: Former minister Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz (pix) today said the educational system in this country must be in line with the Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR4.0), as Malaysia is moving towards the era.

The former international trade and industry minister said the country could not have an education system that was too ‘backward’.

“When we talk about IR4.0, we cannot have the education system that is still at 2.0 era, so if it is 4.0 then it (education) should be with 4.0. This is our concern now.

“I am not concerned about my children. I am more concerned about my grandchildren. But the problem is this concern should be a national concern and not only the concern of parents,“ she stressed when speaking at the Help University conversation series on national issue - the future of Malaysia - programme here, today.

Rafidah said that IR4.0 was the application of information and communications technology to the industry where the internet of things (IoT) became the main driver.

She noted that things were embedded with all the gadgetries which changed life in a very basic way.

Futhermore, she called on Malaysians to focus more on the dignity of the country based on the competence of youngsters regardless of race because every child had the same needs in order to alleviate the imperative of IR 4.0.

“When they enter the private sector for example, or even when they are in the civil service, if the civil service cannot meet the demand of 4.0, how can we talk to them using the computer ... application industry 4.0 but the civil service is still 2.0,“ she said.

Meanwhile, Vice-Chancellor and President of HELP University, Datuk Professor Dr Paul Chan said HELP University wanted to play a meaningful role and contribute constructive ideas to help the government and the nation.

“We want to promote this type of sharing and discourse as it is a powerful platform for university students and the public, as they represent the force that will shape our nation and transform the economy,” he said.

The conversation series is a part of Help University’s plan to create a platform for speakers, lecturers, students as well as members of the public to share their concerns, ideas and vision for a better Malaysia. — Bernama