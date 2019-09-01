Eight foreigners among 62 arrested in drug bust

KOTA KINABALU: Police arrested 62 people for various drug-related offences in an operation, involving 19 raids, conducted in several areas in the city, including Kampung Sembulan, Inanam and Tanjung Aru, since last Aug 24.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said eight of those arrested were foreigners and all of them were aged between 16 and 46.

One of them is arrested for alleged drug trafficking, 20 for drug possession and the remaining were arrested after they tested positive for drugs, he said in a statement today.

The police also seized 16.09 gm of syabu, believed to be worth RM804.50. - Bernama