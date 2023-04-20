Eight held in connection with murder of Indian national: Police

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested eight foreign nationals, including the main suspect, in connection with the murder of an Indian national at a workers’ hostel at the Jalan Sungai Besi Industrial Area in Cheras, here, yesterday.

All eight suspects, aged between 22 and 57, were co-workers of the victim at a scrap metal premises in the industrial area.

Cheras District Police chief ACP Zam Halim Jamaluddin said police received information at 6 am from a medical officer from Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz (HCTM) stating that a 43-year-old victim had been brought there in an unconscious state and with injuries to the face and head.

He said that according to a witness, the 37-year-old suspect, who is also a foreign national working in the same premises, was found drenched in blood in front of the victim’s room.

“The witness, who entered the room, found the victim lying on the floor with injuries on his face and informed the employer,” he told a media conference at the Cheras District Police Headquarters, here, today.

The employer then rushed the victim to HCTM but the victim was confirmed dead by hospital authorities.

Zam Halim said that when the victim’s co-workers tried to tie up the suspect upon their employer’s instruction, the man (suspect) tried to kill himself by slashing his throat with a knife.

According to Zam Halim, the victim was then taken to HCTM for treatment by the employer.

Following that incident, police detained the main suspect at the monitoring ward of the HCTM Emergency Unit for further action and they also seized an iron rod that is believed to have been used as a weapon in the incident.

He said that during the incident, the suspect was said to have been intoxicated and the motive for the murder is still under investigation.

“All the suspects have been remanded for seven days until April 25 to assist in investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder,” he said.

Zam Halim urged those with information regarding the incident to contact the Cheras Police Hotline at 03-92845050/5051, Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-21159999 or any nearest police station. - Bernama