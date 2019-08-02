Eight injured as lift plunges from fifth floor (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Eight people including a child sustained injuries after the lift they were in at the Kampung Kerinchi People’s Housing Project (PPR) here experienced a failure and plunged down from the fifth floor of the building.

There were nine people in the lift during the 2.30pm incident.

Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department Senior Operations Chief Muhammad Ridwan Kamarulzaman said 20 rescuers and a fire engine were rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at about 2.40pm.

“Eight of the victims sustained multiple injuries including broken legs and injuries on the wrists and hands. All injured victims were taken to the University Malaysa medical Centre for treatment,” he said when met at the scene.

He said the operation to rescue the injured, six men, a woman and a 10-year-old boy, took about 15 minutes. - Bernama

Meanwhile, Ahmad Shahid Imran, 24, who was not injured, said he managed to cling to the button panel as the lift was falling.

According to him, the lift was heading to the fifth floor when it suddenly nosedived with the doors in the open position.

“I could not even think and instinctively grabbed the button panel ... everyone was screaming. One of the passengers was a disabled person ...they suffered fractured limbs, it is an experience that I will not forget,” he told reporters at the scene.

Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan also rushed over.

He told the media that he wanted all 11 contractors appointed by City Hall for lift maintenance to “get cracking” to ensure the 500 lifts they have to maintain are in ship-shape.

He said based on records, periodical maintenance of the lifts there was done but was awaiting reports on this incident from the contractor responsible and the Fire and Rescue Department.

At the time of filing this report, five of the injured were reported to be still receiving treatment at PPUM while the others were allowed to go home. - Bernama