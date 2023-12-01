Eight items listed under maximum price scheme for CNY

ALOR SETAR: Eight types of food items have been gazetted under the Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) in conjunction with 2023 Chinese New Year which will last for 15 days effective from Jan 15-29.

Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said the eight items are white pomfret (weighing 200 to 400 gm each); white shrimp (between 41 and 60 pieces per kg); garlic from China; imported potato (China); imported round cabbage (Indonesia and China excluding Beijing); live farm pigs; pork belly and lean and fatty pork.

“Our KPDN enforcement will monitor and control these prices for seven days before the festival, one day during the festival and seven days after the festival,” he said at a press conference during a supermarket (Lotus) visit here today before conducting a survey of essential goods there.

Salahuddin said the maximum retail price set for white pomfret is RM42 per kg; white shrimp (RM39 per kg); white garlic (RM8.50 per kg); potato (RM4 per kg); round cabbage (RM4 per kg); live farm pigs (RM15 per kg); pork belly (RM36 per kg) and lean and fatty pork (RM25 per kg).

“So I hope that no traders or premises would be fined or face action by the authorities...cooperate so that we can give joy to the people, especially when we are facing the cost of living issue now,” he said.

For the record, any trader who commits an offence by not complying with the maximum price scheme rules will be subject to action under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

Meanwhile, he said the supply of eggs was sufficient in the market, but the results of his survey, especially after the launch of Ops Terjah, found certain locations still lack eggs.

In that regard, Salahuddin asked consumers to report directly if they encounter a shortage in their area for immediate action to be taken.

“In the ongoing Ops Terjah thus far, yesterday I received a report in Jempol (shortage of eggs), before that a report in Johor Bahru, and prior to that a report came from the Kedah border.

“So, I have instructed enforcement officers to do an immediate inspection so we can deal with the matter double quick,” he said.

He said as a result of his ministry’s meeting with the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS) the issue of egg supply is expected to be resolved within three months. - Bernama