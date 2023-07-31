Eight men arrested in connection to LGBT gathering

PETALING JAYA: A gathering in relation to the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community in the city led to the arrest of eight men over the weekend.

Kosmo quoted Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Zain as saying the men, aged 18 to 56, were detained by the cops at the scene for not complying to the law in relation to gatherings.

The suspects who were reported to be the followers of the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light, were seen shouting “Only God can judge” while also holding placards that read “Being gay is not a crime” and “No one has the right to judge anyone but God”.

Further reports say that all men were under remand until today (July 31) to help in investigations under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a civil servant from carrying out their duties.

The men are also being investigated under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 and Section 9(5) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.