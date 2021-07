PETALING JAYA: Eight MPs are unable to participate in the special sitting of the third session of the 14th Parliament which began today due to Covid-19, Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun told the August house today.

Without revealing names, Azhar added during his opening address that two were confirmed positive for Covid-19 while the other six were close contacts and are undergoing quarantine.

It was reported previously that the two who tested positive for Covid-19 are Umno president Datuk Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Deputy Higher Education Minister cum Nibong Tebal MP Datuk Mansor Othman.

Their positive results were confirmed following last Friday’s screenings for all lawmakers.

Besides that, Azhar also informed that a total of 13 Parliament staff have been found positive for Covid-19 and 58 more will need to undergo quarantine for being close contacts.

He also encouraged all lawmakers to wear double masks to avoid an outbreak in Parliament as advised by Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.