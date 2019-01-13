Eighty-one houses, two teachers’ quarters razed on Pulau Banggi

KOTA KINABALU: A total 81 houses and two teachers’ quarters were destroyed in a fire at Kampung Karakit, Pulau Banggi in Kudat, today.

According to a statement by the Sabah’s Fire and Rescue Department’s (JBPM) Operations Centre, an emergency call on the fire was received at 3.26pm.

Fifteen firemen headed by Kudat JBPM station chief Ishak Jabas rushed to the scene of the fire about 40km from Kudat Town on a Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) boat.

The fire had destroyed 81 houses which were built over water and land, two Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Karakit teachers’ quarters and a four-wheel drive vehicle when the firemen arrived at the island, said the statement.

The statement added that the fire rendered 303 people homeless and they were placed at the Temporary Relief Centres at SK Karakit, Sekolah Agama Negri Karakit and the Pulau Banggi Rest House.

According to the statement, the operation to put out the fire was fully concluded at 6.30pm and there was no reports of injuries. — Bernama